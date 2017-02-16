Welcome to Our Future! Timothy Ware Will Star as Lola in the Tony-Winning Kinky Boots Tour

Everybody say yeah! Timothy Ware has been cast as Simon/Lola for the third year of the national tour of Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper's Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Ware will begin headlining the high-heeled and fabulous show on February 28 when Kinky Boots plays Spokane's INB Performing Arts Center.



Ware was the Lola standby on Broadway where he performed the role 186 times. He's previously been seen across the country in the national tours of Mamma Mia! and Jesus Christ Superstar.



Also featured in the Kinky Boots tour is Curt Hansen as shoe factory owner Charlie Price, Rose Hemingway as Lauren, Aaron Walpole as Don, Katerina Papacostas as Nicola and Jim J. Bullock as George.



Rounding out the ensemble are Meryn Beckett, Joseph Anthony Byrd, Justin Colombo, Tami Dahbura, Tony d'Alelio, Alfred DalPino, John J. Dempsey, Madge Dietrich, Alex Dreschke, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Gavin Gregory, Landon Maas, Sebastian Maynard-Palmer, Ciarán McCarthy, Julia McLellan, Jacob Morrell, Mary Mossberg, Christian Mullins, Erica Peck, Xavier Reyes, Andy Richardson, Casi Riegle, Tom Souhrada, Dan Tracy, Robert Zelaya and Sam Zeller.



Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots opened on Broadway on April 4, 2013 and continues to play at the Hirschfeld Theatre. The musical took home six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lauper), Best Choreography (Mitchell), Best Orchestrations and Best Sound Design.



In Kinky Boots, Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man he's meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible...and discovers that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.