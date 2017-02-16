Tracy Letts' The Minutes Will Transfer to Broadway Following Steppenwolf World Premiere

Tony winner Tracy Letts' latest play, The Minutes, will head to Broadway this spring. The announcement from producer Scott Rudin comes hot off the heels of the off-Broadway opening night of the playwright’s Man From Nebraska. Performances will begin on February 6, 2018, with opening night set for March 8 at a theater yet to be confirmed.



Anna D. Shapiro will direct the production, which will first premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre (where Letts is a company member and Shapiro is artistic director) this November. The staging will feature sets by David Zinn, costumes by Ann Roth and lighting design from Brian MacDevitt.



Letts won the Tony for Best Play for August: Osage County in 2008 (Shapiro also won for her direction). His follow-up work, Superior Donuts, has been adapted into a multi-cam comedy for CBS. He won a second Tony for his Broadway acting debut for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf in 2013, and his work as a performer was last seen on Broadway the following year in The Realistic Joneses.



The new comedy centers in on a town council meeting covering a local hero, reserved parking and more petty policy matters that illuminate the dark truth below the town’s pride and history. Casting will be announced at a later date.