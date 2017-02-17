Heart, Don't Fail Me Now! Watch Christy Altomare Belt Out the Beloved Anastasia Classic 'Journey to the Past'

The moment Anastasia fans have been waiting for is here! Christy Altomare, who is set to star as the titular character in the Broadway musical this spring, performs "Journey to the Past" in the video below. Sure, there have been a few videos swimming around the Interwebs, but the dress, the voice, the big finish—it's everything we hoped it would be and more. To all the fans of the 1997 animated film, she does Tony nominee Liz Callaway (the original singing voice of Anastasia) proud. Good luck not playing the video below on repeat. See Anastasia, starring Altomare and Derek Klena, at the Broadhurst Theatre beginning on March 23!



