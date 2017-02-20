 

Chicago - Broadway

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.

She's the Name on Everybody's Lips! Charlotte d'Amboise Begins Performances in Broadway's Chicago

News By Broadway.com Staff February 20, 2017 - 12:00AM
Charlotte d'Amboise
(Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

She started with a bang! Charlotte d'Amboise returns to Broadway's Chicago on February 20. The two-time Tony nominee replaces Spice Girl Mel B, who played her last performance on February 19, in the role of Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre.

The fancy-footed D’Amboise received Tony nominations for her performances in the revival of A Chorus Line and in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Sweet Charity, Carrie, Company, Contact and Damn Yankees.

Chicago currently stars Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

D’Amboise will play a limited engagement in the Tony-winning revival through April 9.

