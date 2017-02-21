The Fans Have Spoken! These Oscar-Nominated Films Should Become Broadway Musicals

You like them, you really like them! The Oscars are set to air on February 26, and we asked you which of 2017's Oscar-nominated films (Best Picture or otherwise) should inspire the next screen-to-stage tuner, joining the ranks of current hits A Bronx Tale, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard and Waitress. Little known fact: one of your top 10 picks, Florence Foster Jenkins, was actually a Broadway play with music called Souvenir; Judy Kaye nabbed a Tony nomination for her performance as the tone-deaf opera singer. Your number one pick also has a touch of Broadway brightness: Dear Evan Hansen's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul lent their music-making skills to this instant classic. Got the hint? Awesome. Take a look at your top 10!





Fences





Moonlight





Jackie





The Jungle Book





Zootopia





Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them





Florence Foster Jenkins





Hidden Figures





Moana





La La Land