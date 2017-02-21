 

The Fans Have Spoken! These Oscar-Nominated Films Should Become Broadway Musicals

Features By Lindsey Sullivan February 21, 2017 - 5:58PM
The Fans Have Spoken! These Oscar-Nominated Films Should Become Broadway Musicals
(Photo: Warner Brothers, Paramount Pictures & Disney)
'La La Land' earns yet another winning spot.

You like them, you really like them! The Oscars are set to air on February 26, and we asked you which of 2017's Oscar-nominated films (Best Picture or otherwise) should inspire the next screen-to-stage tuner, joining the ranks of current hits A Bronx Tale, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard and Waitress. Little known fact: one of your top 10 picks, Florence Foster Jenkins, was actually a Broadway play with music called Souvenir; Judy Kaye nabbed a Tony nomination for her performance as the tone-deaf opera singer. Your number one pick also has a touch of Broadway brightness: Dear Evan Hansen's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul lent their music-making skills to this instant classic. Got the hint? Awesome. Take a look at your top 10!


Fences


Moonlight


Jackie


The Jungle Book


Zootopia


Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them


Florence Foster Jenkins


Hidden Figures


Moana


La La Land

See Also:   Features
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets