Broadway Grosses: Today's An Amazing Day for Dear Evan Hansen; Here's Why

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
It's a good thing those Dear Evan Hansen songs are the kind that get stuck in fans' heads for forever! In the midst of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's La La Land Oscar buzz, their Broadway music-making magic has been released in a cast recording, which hit earbuds on February 3. Just weeks later, the Ben Platt-led musical is becoming a usual suspect in the top five in terms of capacity. Dear Evan Hansen played at 102.69% capacity this past week, raking in $1,100,061, exceeding its potential of $1,071,224. Come From Away also made the top five in terms of capacity, playing with 101.24% and earning $322,942 after only three preview performances. Eleven productions broke $1 million this week, including usual heavy-hitters like Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked, Aladdin and The Book of Mormon, as well as Sunset Boulevard, Paramour, The Great Comet, A Bronx Tale and School of Rock.
Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 19:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,866,806)
2. The Lion King ($1,845,100)
3. Wicked ($1,807,973)
4. Aladdin ($1,468,566)
5. The Book of Mormon ($1,382,863)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Jitney ($368,102)
4. Come From Away ($322,942)
3. In Transit ($289,545)
2. The Price ($280,192)*
1. Significant Other ($226,779)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.88%)
2. Hamilton (101.56%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.38%)
4. Come From Away (101.24%)***
5. Sunday in the Park with George (99.99%)**
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Waitress (83.98%)
4. In Transit (81.23%)
3. The Phantom of the Opera (75.30%)
2. The Present (73.73%)
1. On Your Feet! (72.91%)
*Number based on four preview performances
**Number based on seven preview performance
***Number based on three preview performances
Source: The Broadway League