The Glam Squad Has Arrived! See Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone Primp for War Paint

Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone are returning to Broadway—together! War Paint begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on March 7, and we’re already getting gussied up to see the Tony winners in action. Ebersole and LuPone met the press on February 21, and Broadway.com was on the scene to snap an adorable photo of them hugging it out. The Michael Greif-helmed musical centers on the intense rivalry between cosmetics titans Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole) and Helena Rubinstein (LuPone), but the leading ladies appear to have nothing but love for each other off stage. Co-stars John Dossett and Douglas Sills were also on hand to snap a pic, as were War Paint's lyricist Michael Korie and composer Scott Frankel. Take a look at Broadway.com's hot shots from the event, and be sure to catch War Paint at the Nederlander Theatre!





