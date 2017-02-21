 

War Paint - Broadway

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.

The Glam Squad Has Arrived! See Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone Primp for War Paint

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan February 21, 2017 - 5:25PM
The Glam Squad Has Arrived! See Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone Primp for War Paint
John Dossett, Christine Ebersole, Patti LuPone & Douglas Sills
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'War Paint' begins performances on March 7.

Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone are returning to Broadway—together! War Paint begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on March 7, and we’re already getting gussied up to see the Tony winners in action. Ebersole and LuPone met the press on February 21, and Broadway.com was on the scene to snap an adorable photo of them hugging it out. The Michael Greif-helmed musical centers on the intense rivalry between cosmetics titans Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole) and Helena Rubinstein (LuPone), but the leading ladies appear to have nothing but love for each other off stage. Co-stars John Dossett and Douglas Sills were also on hand to snap a pic, as were War Paint's lyricist Michael Korie and composer Scott Frankel. Take a look at Broadway.com's hot shots from the event, and be sure to catch War Paint at the Nederlander Theatre!


See Also:   Hot Shot  |  War Paint
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets