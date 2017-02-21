 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway

The Candy Man Can! Christian Borle & the Cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Meet the Press

Photos By Broadway.com Staff February 21, 2017 - 6:06PM
The Candy Man Can! Christian Borle & the Cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Meet the Press
Ryan Foust, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell & Christian Borle
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory begins performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28. Check out our pics of Christian Borle and the rest of the cast!

View Photo Gallery...
See Also:   Photo Op  |  Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets