 

Six Degrees of Separation - Broadway

Additional Casting Set for Six Degrees of Separation, Starring Allison Janney & John Benjamin Hickey

News By Kathy Henderson February 22, 2017 - 11:25AM
Additional Casting Set for Six Degrees of Separation, Starring Allison Janney & John Benjamin Hickey
Allison Janney & John Benjamin Hickey
(Photos courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Additional casting has been announced for Six Degrees.

Broadway vets Lisa Emery (Casa Valentina), Michael Countryman (Wit) and Michael Siberry (The Sound of Music) are among the additional cast members announced for the forthcoming Broadway revival of Six Degrees of Separation, joining previously announced stars Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins. The production, directed by Trip Cullman, will begin previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 5, with opening night set for April 25. The limited engagement will play for 15 weeks, through July 16.

In addition to Emery, Countryman and Siberry, who will play Kitty, Larkin and Geoffrey, respectively, the cast includes Tony Carlin (Sylvia) as the Doorman, James Cusati-Moyer as the Hustler, Ned Eisenberg (Rocky) as Dr. Fine, Keenan Jolliff as Woody, Peter Mark Kendall as Rick, Cody Kastro as Doug, Sarah Mezzanotte as Elizabeth, Colby Minifie (Long Day’s Journey Into Night) as Tess, Paul O’Brien (On a Clear Day) as the Detective, Chris Perfetti (Everybody) as Trent and Ned Riseley as Ben.

The design team includes Mark Wendland (sets), Clint Ramos (costumes), Ben Stanton (lighting), Darron L. West (sound), Lucy Mackinnon (projections) and Charles LaPointe (wigs).

Inspired by a true story, Six Degrees of Separation centers on Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), a wealthy New York couple who take in Paul (Hawkins), a young man who cons them into believing he’s a friend of their son at Harvard and the son of Sidney Poitier. After they discover his lies, Ouisa and Flan piece together his true identity and their connection to Paul, as well as the similar encounters their upper class friends have had with the young con man.

Guare’s drama-comedy premiered off-Broadway in 1990 and transferred to the Great White Way later that year. Stockard Channing, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as Ouisa, reprised her role for the film adaptation, earning an Oscar nod.

See Also:   News  |  Six Degrees of Separation
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets