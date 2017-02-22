Additional Casting Set for Six Degrees of Separation, Starring Allison Janney & John Benjamin Hickey

Broadway vets Lisa Emery (Casa Valentina), Michael Countryman (Wit) and Michael Siberry (The Sound of Music) are among the additional cast members announced for the forthcoming Broadway revival of Six Degrees of Separation, joining previously announced stars Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins. The production, directed by Trip Cullman, will begin previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 5, with opening night set for April 25. The limited engagement will play for 15 weeks, through July 16.



In addition to Emery, Countryman and Siberry, who will play Kitty, Larkin and Geoffrey, respectively, the cast includes Tony Carlin (Sylvia) as the Doorman, James Cusati-Moyer as the Hustler, Ned Eisenberg (Rocky) as Dr. Fine, Keenan Jolliff as Woody, Peter Mark Kendall as Rick, Cody Kastro as Doug, Sarah Mezzanotte as Elizabeth, Colby Minifie (Long Day’s Journey Into Night) as Tess, Paul O’Brien (On a Clear Day) as the Detective, Chris Perfetti (Everybody) as Trent and Ned Riseley as Ben.



The design team includes Mark Wendland (sets), Clint Ramos (costumes), Ben Stanton (lighting), Darron L. West (sound), Lucy Mackinnon (projections) and Charles LaPointe (wigs).



Inspired by a true story, Six Degrees of Separation centers on Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), a wealthy New York couple who take in Paul (Hawkins), a young man who cons them into believing he’s a friend of their son at Harvard and the son of Sidney Poitier. After they discover his lies, Ouisa and Flan piece together his true identity and their connection to Paul, as well as the similar encounters their upper class friends have had with the young con man.



Guare’s drama-comedy premiered off-Broadway in 1990 and transferred to the Great White Way later that year. Stockard Channing, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as Ouisa, reprised her role for the film adaptation, earning an Oscar nod.