Jonathan Weir, Isabelle McCalla & More Join Adam Jacobs in Aladdin National Tour; Full Cast Set

Casting is set for the national tour of Disney's Aladdin! Jonathan Weir (The Lion King) and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) will play Jafar and Jasmine opposite previously announced star Adam Jacobs, who is set to reprise his Broadway role as the titular street urchin-turned-prince. Performances will kick off on April 11 at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.



The cast will also include JC Montgomery (Shuffle Along) as the Sultan, Anthony Murphy (The Pirate La Dee Da) as the Genie, Reggie De Leon (Man of La Mancha) as Iago, Mike Longo (Beautiful) as Kassim, Philippe Arroyo (Into the Woods) as Omar and newcomer Zachary Bencal as Babkak.



Rounding out the roster are Adrienne Howard, Bobby Daye, Mary Antonini, Michael Callahan, Angelina Mullins, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Korie Lee Blossey, Celina Nightengale, Albert Jennings, Adam Stevenson, Michael Bullard, Matthew deGuzman, Karlee Ferreira, Michael Graceffa, Clinton Greenspan, Ellis C. Dawson III, Olivia Donalson, Michael Everett, Jason Macdonald, Lissa deGuzman, Kameron Richardson, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Manny Stark, Annie Wallace and Michelle West.



Adapted from the 1992 Disney animated film, Aladdin is the story of a street urchin who uses the help of a magic Genie to win the heart of Princess Jasmine. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the production features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Tim Rice, Beguelin and the late Howard Ashman.



Aladdin is currently running on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The production officially opened on March 20, 2014, starring Jacobs as Aladdin, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as the Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar.