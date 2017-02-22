This week, we talk about The Minutes landing on Broadway, Sara Bareilles baking up a storm in her own show, Sunset Boulevard's extension and Laura Osnes gives us a gorgeous Bandstand preview.
This week, we talk about The Minutes landing on Broadway, Sara Bareilles baking up a storm in her own show, Sunset Boulevard's extension and Laura Osnes gives us a gorgeous Bandstand preview.
Pop Poll! Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena on Which of Their Favorite TV Shows & Movies Should Journey to Broadway
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles' Waitress Debut, Okieriete Onaodowan to Replace Josh Groban, Darren Criss is a Serial Killer & More