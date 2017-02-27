Glitter & Grit! Meet the Ensemble Throwing Broadway's Best Party at The Great Comet

Whether you're a diehard The Great Comet fan or new to the stunning piece, one cannot deny how enchanting the musical is. Stars Denée Benton and Josh Groban are pitch perfect, the design team pulled out all the stops and creator Dave Malloy's score is get-stuck-in-your-head good. However, it's the show's ensemble teamed with Sam Pinkleton's choreography that truly makes the production an immersive party that transports audiences to the height of Russia's aristocratic social scene—or to a Brooklyn warehouse party. Photographer Matthew Murphy captured The Great Comet's ensemble is a stripped-down space that shows off their sweet moves. Take a look at the gorgeous shots!



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Photography Assistants: Evan Zimmerman & Turner Rouse | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: KeLeen Snowgren & Nicolette Gold | Shot at The 1896