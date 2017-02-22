Baghdaddy Musical Will Return Off-Broadway

is set to make an off-Broadway return. Based on a screenplay by J.T. Allen, Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo's musical comedy begins performances on April 6 at St. Luke's Theatre. Directed by Pailet, Baghdaddy's opening night is set for May 1.Originally titled, the show played a limited engagement at the Actors Temple Theater in October 2015. Most of the original cast will be returning, including Brennan Caldwell (Urinetown), Jason Collins (Annie), Bob D'Haene (The Three Times She Knocked), Brandon Espinoza (Gypsy), Joe Joseph (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Olli Haaskivi (Orange is the New Black), Claire Neumann (Triassic Parq) and Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men).The show begins in a church basement, where disgraced spies, along with the unwitting audience, gather for a support group meeting. The action soon shifts to Frankfurt Airport, where a mysterious Iraqi defector claims he built secret Iraqi bio-weapons labs. At CIA headquarters, other characters are contending with their own ambitions, rash decisions, inflexible bosses, unrequited affections and unremitting boredom, when a fax arrives from Germany and with it, a golden opportunity. If the defector's story holds up, it will be the ticket out of the basement and into a corner office. It's all fun and games until the looming cataclysm changes everything.Baghdaddy features musical direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and choreography by Misha Shields. The creative team also includes set designer Kaite Heavner, lighting designer Jennifer Schriever and costume designer Summer Lee Jack. Baghdaddy is produced by Charlie Fink and co-produced by Jan Brandt, Abigail E. Disney and Tim Disney.The limited engagement is scheduled to play through June 25.