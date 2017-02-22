Odds & Ends: Rachel Bloom’s Next Gig Is Crazy, Hamilton Merch Lawsuit Reaches Settlement & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Rachel Bloom’s Not Just Crazy; She’s Most Likely To Murder

We’re not sure what’s up with Rachel Bloom and adjectives, but the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend mastermind is set to star in the forthcoming film Most Likely to Murder. According to Deadline, Bloom will star alongside The Mindy Project’s Adam Pally in the dark comedy, which centers on Billy (Pally), a former high school popular kid who returns to his hometown 10 years later to find he’s no longer cool. To top it all off, the girl he still has feelings for is now dating the former high school outcast, whose mother dies under mysterious circumstances. Billy becomes obsessed with proving that she was actually murdered. Executive producers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand penned the film; Gregor, who works with Bloom on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will direct.



Hamilton Merchandise Lawsuit Settled

As previously reported, a lawsuit was filed on October 7 regarding unofficial Hamilton merchandise; HamiltonCo, the hit's production entity, sued GearLaunch and SunFrog, claiming that they were retailing unauthorized merchandise. On February 22, the organizations announced that they have amicably settled. "We are pleased that this matter has been so expeditiously resolved, and that GearLaunch and SunFrog are both strongly aligned with the effort to filter out pirated or infringing merchandise,” Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. Phew—now wasn’t that better than a duel?



Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pen Is Big Screen-Bound

Pulitzer Prize winner and Signature Theatre Residency One playwright Suzan-Lori Parks has signed on to adapt Richard Wright’s novel Native Son for the big screen, Deadline reports. Photographer Rashid Johnson will make his feature directorial debut on the project. Published in 1940, Native Son is a controversial portrayal of African Americans living in poverty in Chicago. The book has been adapted for the stage multiple times, most famously a year after its publication by Orson Welles, and film versions were released in 1951 and 1986.



Tyne Daly & More Set for Geffen Playhouse

Variety reports that Tony winner Tyne Daly has been tapped to headline the world premiere of the new musical Chasing Mem’ries at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse. The tuner includes songs from Alan and Marilyn Bergman, such as “The Way We Were” and “In the Heat of the Night.” Robert Forster will also star in the production, and Joshua Ravetch (Wishful Drinking) is at the helm. Geffen’s heavy-hitting 2017-18 roster also includes Neil LaBute’s The Way We Get By, Sarah Jones’ Sell/Buy/Date, Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew and Haley Feiffer’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City. Dates, casts and three more productions will be announced at a later time.



[title of show]’s Star-Studded 10 Year Anniversary Bash

Break out the answering machine: [title of show]’s fab four, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen, will reunite on March 13 at the Vineyard Theatre’s 2017 Gala. Guests will celebrate the show’s 10 year anniversary and toast super producer Kevin McCollum. The lineup of stars is dazzling: Stephanie J. Block, Steven Boyer, Betty Buckley, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Brandon Victor Dixon, Penny Fuller, Gideon Glick, Joanna Gleason, Joe Iconis, Andrea McArdle, Bebe Neuwirth and Chris Sarandon are on the roster. Directed by Michael Berresse, the gala will launch the Vineyard Theatre’s New Musical Theatre Fund and take place at the Edison Ballroom.



Sandra Oh & More Tapped for Public Studio Plays

Public Studio is back! Two new plays will run in The Public’s Shiva Theater this spring, featuring a TV favorite and a Tony nominee. First up is Ricardo Pérez González’s On the Grounds of Belonging, a heartbreaking new take on an old-fashioned love story. The cast includes Tony nominee Bobby Steggert (Ragtime), Craig Bockhorn, Ta’Rea Campbell, Tré Davis, Mike Hodge and Christopher Livingston. The production will be directed by David Mendizábal and run from March 23 through April 1. Next, Leigh Silverman will helm Wild Goose Dreams by Hansol Jung, which centers on two people from different cultures that are forced to choose between family and freedom. The play is scheduled to run from April 6 through April 15, featuring five-time Emmy nominee Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy), Cindy Cheung, Stephanie Hsu and James Yaegashi.