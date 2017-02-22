Watch Christy Altomare, Ramin Karimloo, Derek Klena & More Perform New Music From Anastasia

About the ShowBuy Tickets
The cast of Anastasia performs "In My Dreams", "My Petersburg", "Still" and "We'll Go From There" from the new Broadway musical.
Anastasia - Broadway
The cast of Anastasia performs "In My Dreams", "My Petersburg", "Still" and "We'll Go From There" from the new Broadway musical.
Pop Poll! Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena on Which of Their Favorite TV Shows & Movies Should Journey to Broadway
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles' Waitress Debut, Okieriete Onaodowan to Replace Josh Groban, Darren Criss is a Serial Killer & More