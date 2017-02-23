Scarlett Strallen, Tam Mutu, Kevin Chamberlin & More Set for The New Yorkers at City Center Encores!

Broadway alums Scarlett Strallen and Tam Mutu will lead the cast of The New Yorkers at New York City Center Encores! as Alice Wentworth and Al Spanish, respectively. Cole Porter’s 1930 Prohibition musical, directed by John Rando, will run from March 22 through March 26.



Strallen has appeared on Broadway in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder and Mary Poppins. Her off-Broadway and regional credits include The Pirates of Penzance and Macbeth. In the West End, she has appeared in She Loves Me, Candide, A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins, Clara in Passion, The Music Man, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Cymbeline, Twelfth Night and received Olivier Award nominations for her performances in H.M.S. Pinafore and Singin’ in the Rain.



Mutu appeared on Broadway in the title role of Doctor Zhivago after previously starring in the Donmar Warehouse production of City of Angels in London.



The cast will also include Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Jimmie Deegan and Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps) as Feet McGeegan. The New Yorkers will also star Cyrille Aimée, Clyde Alves, Todd Buonopane, Mylinda Hull, Robyn Hurder, Byron Jennings, Eddie Korbich, Jeffrey Schecter, Tyler Lansing Weaks and Ruth Williamson.



The ensemble includes Matt Bauman, Sam Bolen, Christine DiGiallonardo, Brian Flores, Tessa Grady, Matthew Griffin, Curtis Holland, Evan Kasprzak, Marina Lazzaretto, Kathryn McCreary, Timothy McDevitt, Kristyn Pope, Mariah Reshea Reives, Lindsay Roberts, Brendan Stimson, Cody Williams and Joseph Wiggan.



Bullets fly and bathtub gin flows in Cole Porter’s The New Yorkers, a gleefully amoral celebration of speakeasies, gangsters, society dames, and the great city they love. Inspired by legendary cartoonist Peter Arno’s work for The New Yorker, the musical centers on featherbrained socialite Alice Wentworth (Strallen), whose bootlegger beau, Al Spanish (Mutu), leads her on a madcap romp from Park Avenue to Sing Sing and back again. The New Yorkers produced a number of standards—“I Happen to Like New York,” “Love for Sale”—but much of the original material has been lost, making this Encores’ most ambitious musical reconstruction ever.