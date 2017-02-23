Broadway.com Presents At the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber Nominated for Two New York Emmy Awards

Time for the Broadway.com staff to gussy up! Broadway.com and CBS' pre-Tony Awards TV special, Broadway.com Presents At the Tonys, hosted by our own contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber, has been nominated for two New York Emmy Awards. The broadcast, which was produced by John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore, COO Lauren Reid, CMO Rich Jaffe and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, nabbed a nomination for Special Event Coverage (other than News and Sports). Lloyd Webber garnered a nomination for hosting the broadcast, which premiered on WCBS 2 on June 11. The 60th annual New York Emmy Awards will be presented at a black-tie gala on May 6 at Times Square's Marriott Marquis.



The half-hour special shined the spotlight on the Tony Award-nominated productions for Best Musical, Best Play, Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival, and featured behind-the-scenes interviews with the creative teams and actors who received nods. Highlights from big Tony night winners like Hamilton, The Color Purple and The Humans and many more appeared on the preview program.



Broadcaster and writer Imogen Lloyd Webber is currently the Vice President of The Musical Company, a Broadway.com contributor and PEOPLE Now's Royals Correspondent. Her latest book, The Intelligent Conversationalist: 31 Cheat Sheets That Will Show You How to Talk to Anyone About Anything, Anytime, was published in June 2016 by St. Martin’s Press.



A wrap-up special, Broadway.com 2016 Tony Awards Special with Imogen Lloyd Webber, aired on CBS 2 New York on June 19. Both Broadway.com Presents At The Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber and Broadway.com 2016 Tony Awards Special with Imogen Lloyd Webber are now available to view on Broadway.com as well as the newly launched Broadway Channel App, which you can access by visiting the Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku online stores.



Click here for the full list of New York Emmy nominees.