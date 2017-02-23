 

Oscar Isaac to Headline Hamlet at the Public Theater, Co-Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Peter Friedman & More

News By Kathy Henderson February 23, 2017 - 2:29PM
Oscar Isaac
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Oscar Isaac will star as the Danish prince in 'Hamlet.'

The long-delayed production of Hamlet starring Oscar Isaac has found a summer home at the Public Theater. Sam Gold’s production of the Shakespeare classic will begin previews on June 20 at the Public’s Anspacher Theater (not in Central Park) and open on July 13 for a limited engagement through September 3.

The eclectic cast of Hamlet will include Roberta Colindrez (Fun Home) as Rosencrantz, Tony nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, The Heidi Chronicles) as Polonius, Keegan-Michael Key (TV’s Key and Peele) as Horatio, Gayle Rankin (Cabaret) as Ophelia and the Second Gravedigger, Matthew Saldívar (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Guildenstern and Anatol Yusef (TV’s Boardwalk Empire) as Laertes. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Isaac, known to movie audiences for his starring roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Inside Llewyn Davis and A Most Violent Year, began his career on stage, starring in Public productions of Romeo and Juliet and Two Gentleman of Verona. Other New York stage credits include Grace, Beauty of the Father and Gold’s off-Broadway production of We Live Here.

Isaac was originally announced to star in Hamlet in the summer of 2016 at the Brooklyn-based Theatre for a New Audience. After artistic differences emerged, the production was postponed and has now found a home at the Public.

Hamlet will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Bray Poor and musical direction, composition, and performance by cellist Ernst Reijseger.

