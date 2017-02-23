Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole & More on Bringing the Incredible Women of War Paint to Broadway

About the ShowBuy Tickets
As make-up titans Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, the two two-time Tony Award winning leading ladies are telling the story of one of the greatest rivalries ever.
War Paint - Broadway
Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.
