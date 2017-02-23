 

War Paint - Broadway

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.

Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole & More on Bringing the Incredible Women of War Paint to Broadway

February 23, 2017
Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole & More on Bringing the Incredible Women of War Paint to Broadway

As make-up titans Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, the two two-time Tony Award winning leading ladies are telling the story of one of the greatest rivalries ever.

