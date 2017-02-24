Sunset Boulevard's Siobhan Dillon on Her Acting Idol Glenn Close, Her Tom Hanks Obsession & More

'Who should come see the show? Send all of the good-looking men.'

Age: "I'm legal."



Hometown: Lichfield in Staffordshire, England



Current Role: Siobhan Dillon makes her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard as Betty Shaeffer, an aspiring screenwriter who becomes Joe Gillis' (Michael Xavier) writing collaborator—and maybe more.



Stage Cred: Dillon has played a number of juicy female roles in the West End, including Sandy in Grease, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Molly in Ghost the Musical, Vivienne Kensington in Legally Blonde and Ellen in Miss Saigon.











