 

How To Transcend a Happy Marriage - Off-Broadway

A new play by Sarah Ruhl that explores love, friendship and forgotten wildness.

Tickets Now on Sale for Sarah Ruhl's How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, Starring Marisa Tomei & Lena Hall

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 23, 2017 - 5:36PM
Tickets Now on Sale for Sarah Ruhl's How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, Starring Marisa Tomei & Lena Hall
Marisa Tomei
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Tickets are now on sale to catch the starry cast of Sarah Ruhl's new play How to Transcend a Happy Marriage; as previously announced, the off-Broadway production will directed by Rebecca Taichman for Lincoln Center Theater. Performances are scheduled to begin on February 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Opening night will take place on March 20.

The cast is composed of Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, Tony winner Lena Hall, Tony nominee Omar Metwally, Brian Hutchison, David McElwee, Naian González Norvind, Austin Smith and Robin Weigert.

The new work takes place at a dinner party in the wilds of New Jersey where two married couples (played by Tomei, Metwally, Weigert and Hutchinson) discuss a younger acquaintance: a polyamorous woman who also hunts her own meat (Hall). Fascinated, they invite this mysterious woman and her two live-in boyfriends to a New Year’s Eve party, which alters the course of their lives.

See Also:   Now On Sale  |  How To Transcend a Happy Marriage
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets