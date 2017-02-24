Sienna Miller & Jack O’Connell to Headline London Revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Meet the Pollitts! Stage and screen stars Sienna Miller and Jack O’Connell have signed on to play Maggie and Brick in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on London’s West End. The Young Vic production, directed by Benedict Andrews, will play a 12-week engagement at the Apollo Theatre beginning on July 13. Opening night is set for July 24, with the limited run scheduled to end on October 7. Additional casting will be announced later.



Set on a Mississippi plantation on the night of Big Daddy Pollitt’s birthday, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof centers on the sexual tensions surrounding the marriage of favorite son Brick and his magnetic wife, Maggie. In an atmosphere of secrets, lies and “mendacity,” which version of the truth will win?



Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof premiered on Broadway in 1955 with Barbara Barbara Bel Geddes and Ben Gazzara as Maggie and Brick. The 1958 UK premiere starred Kim Stanley and Paul Massie in the same roles. The 1958 Academy Award nominated film starred Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman. The play was most recently seen in London in 2009 starring Sanaa Lathan, Adrian Lester and James Earl Jones as Big Daddy.



Miller’s London theater credits include Flare Path and As You Like It. New York stage credits include After Miss Julie, Cabaret, Independence and Cigarette and Chocolate. Her many film credits include Live by Night, Mississippi Grind, Layer Cake, Alfie, Casanova, Factory Girl, American Sniper, Foxcatcher, The Edge of Love, G.I. Joe, Yellow and the forthcoming The Lost City of Z.



O’Connell’s theater credits include The Nap, Scarborough, The Musicians and Just. His film work includes Money Monster, 300: Rise of an Empire, Unbroken, ’71, Starred Up, Liability, Private Peaceful, Tower Block, Weekender, Wayfaring Stranger, Eden Lake, Black Dog and the forthcoming Tulip Fever.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof marks the Young Vic’s first production to debut directly on the West End. The design team include Magda Willi (sets), Alice Babidge (costumes) and Jon Clark (lighting).