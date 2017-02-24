The Doctor Is in! Chris Diamantopoulos to Join Sara Bareilles in Waitress

There’s a new gynecologist in town: TV favorite Chris Diamantopoulos will join the cast of Waitress on March 31 as Dr. Pomatter opposite incoming leading lady and composer Sara Bareilles. Original star Drew Gehling is set to play his final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 30, four days after Jessie Mueller departs the show on March 26.



Diamantopoulos began his career in Broadway musicals, playing Marius in Les Miserables and Ethan Girard in The Full Monty. Other theater credits include the national tours of Music of the Night and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and regional productions of Evita and Forever Plaid. A familiar face on TV, Diamantopoulos can be seen in Silicon Valley and Good Girls Revolt. Other small screen credits include playing Robin Williams in Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Mork & Mindy, Episodes, About a Boy, The Office, Arrested Development, 24 and Frank Sinatra in The Kennedys. His feature film credits include Moe Howard in The Three Stooges, The Art of the Steal and Man VS. He received an Emmy nomination for voicing Mickey Mouse on the eponymous animated series.



Waitress tells the story of Jenna (Bareilles), an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor (Diamantopoulos) may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.