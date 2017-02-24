 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

The Doctor Is in! Chris Diamantopoulos to Join Sara Bareilles in Waitress

News By Kathy Henderson February 24, 2017 - 11:08AM
The Doctor Is in! Chris Diamantopoulos to Join Sara Bareilles in Waitress
Chris Diamantopoulos
Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Chris Diamantopoulos returns to Broadway in 'Waitress.'

There’s a new gynecologist in town: TV favorite Chris Diamantopoulos will join the cast of Waitress on March 31 as Dr. Pomatter opposite incoming leading lady and composer Sara Bareilles. Original star Drew Gehling is set to play his final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 30, four days after Jessie Mueller departs the show on March 26.

Diamantopoulos began his career in Broadway musicals, playing Marius in Les Miserables and Ethan Girard in The Full Monty. Other theater credits include the national tours of Music of the Night and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and regional productions of Evita and Forever Plaid. A familiar face on TV, Diamantopoulos can be seen in Silicon Valley and Good Girls Revolt. Other small screen credits include playing Robin Williams in Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Mork & Mindy, Episodes, About a Boy, The Office, Arrested Development, 24 and Frank Sinatra in The Kennedys. His feature film credits include Moe Howard in The Three Stooges, The Art of the Steal and Man VS. He received an Emmy nomination for voicing Mickey Mouse on the eponymous animated series.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna (Bareilles), an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor (Diamantopoulos) may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

See Also:   News  |  Waitress
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets