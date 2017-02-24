 

Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR - Broadway

Cirque du Soleil brings their signature spectacle to Broadway.

Here's to the Dreamers! Paramour Performs La La Land Tribute Pre-Oscars

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan February 24, 2017 - 5:35PM
Ryan Vona can kick his face in dress pants. Respect.

The Oscars air on February 26, and even Broadway is buzzing with La La Land fever. Paramour cast members Ryan Vona, Ruby Lewis, Sarah Meahl and Bret Shuford created a tribute to the film. The medley includes the can’t-not-dance opener “Another Day of Sun” as well as “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” which nabbed Dear Evan Hansen duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul two Oscar nominations. Check out the video below, and be sure to tune in when Pasek, Paul and Lin-Manuel Miranda face off for that Best Original Song Oscar on Sunday.

