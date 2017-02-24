Phew! What a week! Start the weekend off right with pics of Mama Broadway, Josh Groban and more!
The Beauty & the Beast Movie Premiere, Backstage with Ben Platt & Josh Groban & Other Hot Shots You Need to See
Here's to the Dreamers! Paramour Performs La La Land Tribute Pre-Oscars
Sunset Boulevard's Siobhan Dillon on Her Acting Idol Glenn Close, Her Tom Hanks Obsession & More
Paint the Town! Follow Ashley Park During Sunday in the Park with George’s Vibrant Opening Night
Odds & Ends: Lea Michele & Daveed Diggs Join Forces, Josh Gad on Beauty and the Beast & More
Let's Get This Guy in Front of a Crowd! Jevon McFerrin Steps into Hamilton's Title Role
Oscar Isaac to Headline Hamlet at the Public Theater, Co-Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Peter Friedman & More
The Doctor Is in! Chris Diamantopoulos to Join Sara Bareilles in Waitress
Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! What's the Greatest Stephen Sondheim Musical?
Odds & Ends: Matthew Broderick Will Do a ‘Heck of a Job’ in American Crime Story, Ian McKellen Tackles King Lear & More
Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Dee Roscioli of Kid Victory
Red Carpet Challenge: "Finishing the Hat" with the Stars & Guests at Sunday in the Park with George
#BuzzNow: Sunday in the Park with George Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Dazzles on Opening Night
Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Nana Mensah of Man From Nebraska
Kevin Kline on Playing a Womanizing Narcissist in Noel Coward's Present Laughter
Watch Christy Altomare, Ramin Karimloo, Derek Klena & More Perform New Music From Anastasia
Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Randy Rainbow
Living the American Dream: Meet the Stars of Broadway's New Miss Saigon
Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 5: Debuts!
Fresh Face: Sas Goldberg of Significant Other