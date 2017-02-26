Broadway Heads to Hollywood! Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform at the Oscars

Broadway's brightest are taking center stage at this year's Academy Awards! Lin-Manuel Miranda performed his Oscar-nominated Moana tune "How Far I'll Go" with Auli’i Cravalho, who lent her voice to the titular character in the movie. The Hamilton mastermind spit rhymes while the Moana star nailed that future audition to play the Schuyler sister of her choosing. Disney's Moana was also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. Check out the performance below!