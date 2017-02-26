Doing August Wilson Proud! Tony Winner Viola Davis Wins Oscar for Fences

This Oscar win has filled up all them empty spaces in our hearts! Viola Davis, who took home the 2010 Tony Award for her performance in August Wilson's Fences, received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for reprising the role on screen. This marks Davis' first Oscar win.



Davis also received a Tony Award for her performance in King Hedley II. She appeared on Broadway in Seven Guitars. Davis received Oscar nominations for The Help and Doubt. Her various on screen credits include How to Get Away with Murder, Suicide Squad, Prisoners and many more.



"Here's to August Wilson, who exhumed and exhalted the ordinary people," Davis said in her acceptance speech.

Denzel Washington, who also received a Tony Award for his Broadway performance, received an Oscar nomination for reprising his role in the film alongside Davis. Washington was also at the helm of the screen adaptation, which is nominated for Best Picture.



Congrats to Viola Davis for taking the podium at both the Tony Awards and the Oscars for the same role.



