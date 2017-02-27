Half Time, The Honeymooners & More Slated for Paper Mill Playhouse's 2017-2018 Season

Paper Mill Playhouse's 2017-2018 will include four new shows. The Broadway-aimed musical Half Time and The Outsider will both have their East Coast premieres; The Sting and The Honeymooners are set to have their world premieres. There will also be a production of the beloved, Tony-winning musical Annie.



The season begins with the world premiere of The Honeymooners on September 28. This new musical comedy, inspired by the classic television series about Ralph Kramden and his buddy Ed Norton, includes a book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, lyrics by Peter Mills and choreography by Joshua Bergasse. Tony winner John Rando directs the show, which is scheduled to run through October 29.



The classic tuner about red-headed orphan Annie will run from November 22 through December 31. Annie, directed by Mark S. Hoebee and choreographed by Denis Jones, includes unforgettable songs like “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “A New Deal for Christmas” and “Tomorrow.”



Paul Slade Smith's The Outsider is then scheduled to have its East Coast premiere on January 24. Both a razor-sharp comedy and a sincere tribute to democracy, this timely take on modern American politics focuses on Ned Newley, who might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Miraculously, political guru Arthur Vance uses this quality to Newley's advantage in his run for governor. The production will run through February 18.



Based on the 1973 Academy Award-winning film, The Sting is scheduled to have its world premiere as a stage musical on March 29. The Tony Award-winning creative team includes director John Rando, choreographer Warren Carlyle, scribe Bob Martin and an original score by composer/lyricist team Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. The Sting takes you back to an era where the blues reigns, the stakes are high and the dice are always loaded. Catch it through April 29.



Finally, Half Time will have its East Coast premiere beginning on May 31. The Jerry Mitchell-helmed and choreographed musical, which is about senior citizens who audition to dance at halftime for a major basketball team, made its world premiere last year at Broadway in Chicago’s Bank of America Theater. As previously reported, Pitch Perfect mastermind Ester Dean has collaborated with composer Matthew Sklar and lyricist Nell Benjamin on a new finale number. Half Time is scheduled to run through July 1.



Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.