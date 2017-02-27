The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Stephen Sondheim Greatest Musicals

Ladies and gentlemen, may I have your attention puh-lease? Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim is currently ruling the New York stage: Sunday in the Park with George just celebrated a super-starry opening. Sweeney Todd is poised to open off-Broadway on March 1. As announced, Assassins will kick off Encores' Off-Center season. All three of those Sondheim musicals made this week's top 10. It's a wonderful time to catch Sondheim's beloved works live, whether you're seeing them for the first time or have been eager to see your favorite Sondheim story get retold. But which Sondheim musical is the greatest of all? Take a look at your top 10 to find out!





Passion





A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum





Merrily We Roll Along





Assassins





Follies





A Little Night Music





Company





Sunday in the Park with George





Sweeney Todd





Into the Woods