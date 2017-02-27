Broadway Grosses: Waitress Continues to Rise with Sara Bareilles Casting News

(Photo: Josh Lehrer)
Change can be delicious! Broadway fans were thrilled to learn that Waitress' Tony-nominated music mastermind Sara Bareilles will take the stage as Jenna Hunterson beginning on March 31. Tony winner Jessie Mueller is poised to take her final bow in the musical on March 26. As a result, Waitress grossed $899,064 (up $37,953 from last week) and played at 95.73% capacity. Also joining the upper crust are the usual suspects, including Hamilton, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, Wicked and Aladdin. Appropriately following Hollywood's biggest night, Sunset Boulevard made the top five by gross this week, raking in $1,325,122 with only seven performances. Many new shows are blossoming on the Great White Way in time for spring, including Come From Away (at 101.42% capacity), Sunday in the Park with George (staying steady at 100.08% capacity), The Price (99.73% capacity), Significant Other (85.73% capacity) and The Glass Menagerie (76.75% capacity).
Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 26:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,133,415)
2. The Lion King ($1,861,673)
3. Wicked ($1,764,072)
4. Aladdin ($1,469,616)
5. Sunset Boulevard ($1,325,122)*
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Price ($544,177)
4. The Glass Menagerie ($415,747)
3. Jitney ($401,434)
2. In Transit ($283,384)
1. Significant Other ($228,247)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.79%)
2. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.46%)
4. Come From Away (101.42%)
5. Sunday in the Park with George (100.08%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Cats (77.88%)
4. The Glass Menagerie (76.75%)
3. Chicago (75.95%)
2. The Present (66.32%)
1. On Your Feet! (62.36%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League