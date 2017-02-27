Odds & Ends: Watch Josh Gad Perform ‘Gaston,’ See Bernadette Peters & Audra McDonald in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



What a Guy! Josh Gad Performs ‘Gaston’

Get the popcorn ready! Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17, and we could not be more excited. While we are counting the minutes to see Audra McDonald on the big screen, the Disney gods have graced us with a snippet of hilarious stage and screen fave Josh Gad performing “Gaston” alongside a brawny Luke Evans. Get psyched with the clip below, and we’ll see you at the movies on March 17!

My, what a guy, that Gaston #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/s64za3iNAr — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) February 27, 2017



Bernadette Peters & More Join the Pops

Leading lady alert! The Boston, New York and Cincinnati Pops have some starry guests joining them in their 2017-2018 season. Bernadette Peters will join the Boston Pops during their seven-city tour showcasing the music of the legendary George Gershwin. Peters will take the stage at The Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago on March 31. Jessie Mueller will follow up her Waitress run with an appearance at Carnegie Hall on April 21 with the New York Pops in You’ve Got a Friend: A Celebration of Singers and Songwriters concert. On February 25, 2018, Audra McDonald will perform with the Cincinnati Pops at Cincinnati Music Hall. Other acts to catch in the Queen City include the Holiday Pops concert starring Tony winner Laura Benanti from December 8 through December 10 and the West Side Story film with a live orchestra from April 27 through April 29, 2018. Mark those calendars now!



Patti Haritgan Will Pen August Wilson Biography

According to The New York Times, Patti Hartigan, a former theater critic for The Boston Globe who interviewed the legendary playwright many times, will write the first significant biography of Wilson’s life. She will work in collaboration with Constanza Romero, Wilson’s widow. The tentative title is August Wilson: The Kiln in Which He Was Fired, and 37 INK is scheduled to publish the book in late 2019.



Emmy Winner Jon Cryer Set for Shelter

From Two and a Half Men to a man and his computer! Two-time Emmy winner Jon Cryer will present two performances of Nancy Ford and Gretchen Cryer’s Shelter at Feinstein’s/54 Below on June 27. Shelter centers on Michael (Cryer), who uses his computer (and best friend) Arthur to perfect every aspect of his life. Are you a tech-lover who totally relates and wants to come see the show? Awesome, but you may want to leave your laptop pal at home.



New York Premiere of 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips

Kneehigh Theatre Company returns to St. Ann’s Warehouse! Shakespeare’s Globe Co-Artistic Director Emma Rice is at the helm of the New York premiere of 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, which will run at St. Ann’s Warehouse from March 16 through April 9. Adapted by Rice and War Horse author Michael Morpurgo from his book The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, the play tells the true story of what happened when African American soldiers met the townsfolk from Devon, England, when they were sent to their shores to rehearse for D-Day. The cast includes Kneehigh founder Mike Shepherd, Nandi Bhebhe, Emma Darlow, Ncuti Gatwa, Kyla Goodey, Chris Jared, Craig Johnson, Katy Owen, Adam Sopp and Akpore Uzoh. There’s a production trailer below, and the kicklines, cartwheels and bicycle riding have got us on board.







P.S. She’s got mom magic to do! Tony winner Patina Miller and her husband David Mars recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Congrats to the happy couple!