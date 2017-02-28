Sensationnel! McGee Maddox Will Star as Jerry Mulligan in the An American in Paris Tour

Participer aux festivités! Newcomer McGee Maddox has been cast as Jerry Mulligan in the national tour of An American in Paris. Maddox will join the touring production on April 18, while the show is playing the ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona. Maddox replaces Garen Scribner, who will play his final performance on April 16 in Las Vegas. Maddox will continue in the role of Jerry through April 2018.



Maddox trained at Houston Ballet's Ben Stevenson Academy, joining Houston Ballet as an Apprentice in 2005. He joined The National Ballet of Canada in 2009 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in 2014. Recently, Maddox debuted as Leontes in The Winter's Tale, Albrecht in Giselle and L'Aviateur in the world premiere of Le Petit Prince. Maddox has danced principal roles in Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, Onegin, Cinderella, The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Hamlet, The Four Temperaments, Opus 19/The Dreamer, Watch her, The Man in Black, Pur ti Miro, Allegro Brillante and Theme and Variations.



Maddox will join current principal cast members Sara Esty (Lise Dassin), Etai Benson (Adam Hochberg), Nick Spangler (Henri Baurel), Emily Ferranti (Milo Davenport) and Gayton Scott (Madame Baurel). Ryan Steele and Leigh-Ann Esty will continue performing as the Jerry and Lise alternates on tour.



Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, An American in Paris is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.



The score of An American in Paris includes the songs "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "''S Wonderful," "But Not For Me," "I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise," and orchestral music including "Concerto in F," "Second Prelude," "Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture" and "An American In Paris."