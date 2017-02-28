 

War Paint - Broadway

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.

Pucker Up: Backstage at War Paint with Steffanie Leigh, Episode 3: Moving In!

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 28, 2017 - 11:27AM
In the latest episode of Pucker Up, War Paint's Steffanie Leigh shows us around the Nederlander Theatre and gets amazing beauty advice from Douglas Sills and John Dossett.

