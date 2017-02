Four-time Tony winner Frank Langella was honored with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2017 Spring Gala. The starry guest list included Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston presented Langella with the award, and the evening included performances from Kelli O’Hara, Santino Fontana, Jane Krakowski and more. Check out pics from the event, which took place on February 27 in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria.