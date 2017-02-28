Tony-Nommed Scribe Jon Robin Baitz to Write Feud's Second Season About Princess Diana & Prince Charles

The countdown to Feud season two has begun. Prior to the highly anticipated premiere of the FX series, Deadline reported that Tony-nominated playwright Jon Robin Baitz will work with creator Ryan Murphy on the second season, which will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles. No timeline yet on Feud season two, but season one of the anthological series begins on March 5. Tony winner Jessica Lange and Broadway alum Susan Sarandon will take on the roles of Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in the inaugural season.



Baitz's Other Desert Cities was nominated for the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play. His other plays include The Substance of Fire, The Paris Letter, Ten Unknowns, Mizlansky/Zilinksy or Schmucks, A Fair Country, Three Hotels and The Film Society. He also adapted the book for the 2001 Broadway revival of Hedda Gabler. Baitz serves as the consulting producer on FX’s Katrina: American Crime Story and created the acclaimed ABC drama Brothers & Sisters.



Feud's first season explores Joan Crawford and Bette Davis' tempestuous relationship while working on What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. Take a look at the \ trailer below, which also features tastes of Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Hallivand and Tony nominees Alfred Molina and Stanley Tucci as Robert Aldrich and Jack Warner, respectively.



