Something Good! Nicholas Rodriguez Will Star as Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music Tour

We're happy to meet him! Nicholas Rodriguez will take over the role of Captain Georg von Trapp in the national tour of Rodgers + Hammerstein's The Sound of Music. Rodriguez will begin performances in the Jack O'Brien-directed touring production on March 21 at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, PA.



Rodriguez appeared on Broadway in Disney's Tarzan. His additional stage credits include Toxic Avenger, Almost Heaven, Guys and Dolls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Hair, Carousel, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady and The Light in the Piazza, Beauty and the Beast, Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables, South Pacific and The King and I. Rodriguez' film and TV credits include Sex in the City II, Madam Secretary and One Life to Live.



“Rarely, but once in a blue moon the planets align in such a way to make both a director happy and his audiences even more so,” said O’Brien, in a statement. “Nicholas Rodriguez assumes the crucial role of Captain von Trapp in our wonderful The Sound of Music, bringing me not only pride that one of my own friends has turned up in the perfect role, but with the assurance that our audiences are about to hear this great music sung as beautifully as can be imagined. Nicholas’s voice is one of the major theatrical gifts I’ve known, and any production lucky enough to snag him will glow with melodic pride! We welcome him, and envy those about to experience this remarkable evening!”



Rodriguez joins a cast that includes Charlotte Maltby as Maria Rainer, Melody Betts as The Mother Abbess, Merwin Foard as Max Detweiler, Teri Hansen as Elsa Schraeder, Austin Colby as Rolf and Paige Silvester as Liesl. The von Trapp children are played by Elliot Weaver (Friedrich), Stephanie DiFiore (Louisa), James Bernard (Kurt), Dakota Riley Quackenbush (Brigitta), Taylor Coleman (Marta) and Anika Lore Hatch (Gretl).



The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. This new production is directed by Jack O’Brien, choreographed by Danny Mefford and music supervision by Andy Einhorn.



The Sound of Music enjoyed extraordinary success as the first live television production of a musical in over 50 years when The Sound of Music Live! aired on NBC in December, 2013; 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the Von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with such songs as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.