Bring the Heat! Eva Noblezada & the Cast of Miss Saigon Start Performances

They're living the American Dream! The Broadway return of Miss Saigon starts performances on March 1 at the Broadway Theatre (the original home of the musical’s 1991 New York premiere). The Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg musical stars Eva Noblezada and Jon Jon Briones, both of whom are making their Broadway debuts in the revival. Opening night is set for March 23.



Noblezada, Briones, Alistair Brammer and Rachelle Ann Go reprise their performances from the West End engagement of the Laurence Connor-helmed revival. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke, Nicholas Christopher and Devin Ilaw. Lianah Sta. Ana will take center stage as Kim at select performances.



Rounding out the company are Carol Angeli, Emily Bautista, Mike Baerga, Billy Bustamante, Viveca Chow, Julian DeGuzman, Colby Dezelick, Taurean Everett, Paige Faure, Graham Scott Fleming, Casey Garvin, Nkrumah Gatling, Dan Horn, Ericka Hunter, Adam Kaokept, Lina Lee, Paul HeeSang Miller, Robert Pendilla, Catherine Ricafort, Casey Lee Ross, Jason Sermonia, Julius Sermonia, Antoine L. Smith, Sam Strasfeld, Tiffany Toh, Kimberly-Ann Truong, Kei Tsuruharatani, Christopher Vo, Travis Ward-Osborne, Charlie Williams, Anna-Lee Wright, Warren Yang and Minami Yusu.



The revival is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before embarking on a national tour.