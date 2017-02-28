Pop Poll! Stars of The Little Foxes Offer Up Some Southern Fried Advice

About the ShowBuy Tickets
The Little Foxes takes place in Alabama in 1900, so we asked Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney and the stars of the show to tell us why their show is the one to see...with a southern accent. Check it out, y'all.
The Little Foxes - Broadway
Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon star in Lillian Hellman's family drama.
The Little Foxes takes place in Alabama in 1900, so we asked Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney and the stars of the show to tell us why their show is the one to see...with a southern accent. Check it out, y'all.
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles' Waitress Debut, Okieriete Onaodowan to Replace Josh Groban, Darren Criss is a Serial Killer & More