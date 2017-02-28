 

The Little Foxes - Broadway

Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon star in Lillian Hellman's family drama.

Pop Poll! Stars of The Little Foxes Offer Up Some Southern Fried Advice

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 28, 2017 - 4:56PM
Pop Poll! Stars of The Little Foxes Offer Up Some Southern Fried Advice

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

The Little Foxes takes place in Alabama in 1900, so we asked Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney and the stars of the show to tell us why their show is the one to see...with a southern accent. Check it out, y'all.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Pop Poll  | Cynthia Nixon  |  The Little Foxes
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets