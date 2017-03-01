Liam James, Sarah Steele & Austin P. McKenzie Have the Floor; Here's a First Look at the Speech & Debate Movie Poster

Break out your microphones, pilgrim gear and nude bodysuits—the Speech & Debate movie poster is here! Liam James, original stage star Sarah Steele and Spring Awakening fave Austin P. McKenzie are set to star in the screen adaptation of The Humans scribe Stephen Karam's play of the same name. The trio is the epitome of high school cool in this hot shot. What's cooler than vandalizing the high school cast list, running a theater blog or spitting energy drinks on yourself to give off fake blood vibes? Nothing, that's what! This movie is basically a scavenger hunt of big Broadway names like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Darren Criss and Skylar Astin, so keep binge-watching the trailer and study up for the film's premiere on April 7.



