 

Liam James, Sarah Steele & Austin P. McKenzie Have the Floor; Here's a First Look at the Speech & Debate Movie Poster

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan March 1, 2017 - 10:51AM
Liam James, Sarah Steele & Austin P. McKenzie Have the Floor; Here's a First Look at the Speech & Debate Movie Poster
Liam James, Sarah Steele & Austin P. McKenzie in 'Speech & Debate'
Catch 'Speech & Debate' in theaters on April 7.

Break out your microphones, pilgrim gear and nude bodysuits—the Speech & Debate movie poster is here! Liam James, original stage star Sarah Steele and Spring Awakening fave Austin P. McKenzie are set to star in the screen adaptation of The Humans scribe Stephen Karam's play of the same name. The trio is the epitome of high school cool in this hot shot. What's cooler than vandalizing the high school cast list, running a theater blog or spitting energy drinks on yourself to give off fake blood vibes? Nothing, that's what! This movie is basically a scavenger hunt of big Broadway names like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Darren Criss and Skylar Astin, so keep binge-watching the trailer and study up for the film's premiere on April 7.

See Also:   Hot Shot
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets