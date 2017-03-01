 

The Little Foxes - Broadway

Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon star in Lillian Hellman's family drama.

The Little Foxes Stars Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney on Alternating Roles & Playing Characters That Are a 'Hot Mess'

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 1, 2017 - 10:12AM
The stars of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes on leading ladies Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney swapping roles and why a play about greed and ruthlessness is relevant today.

