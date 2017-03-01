Groffsauce Returns! Watch Jonathan Groff in the Bloody Good Trailer for Netflix's Mindhunter

Jonathan Groff is back! As previously announced, the three-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner is set to star in Mindhunter, which looks like our latest Netflix obsession. The series, which was created and co-executive produced by Gone Girl director David Fincher, is based on the 1996 non-fiction book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker, which followed Douglas’ numerous investigations as he chased notorious serial killers and rapists. Groff plays Holden Ford, a member of the FBI who happens to rock brooding expressions and a suit. Mindhunter premieres in October, so set your binge-watching schedule accordingly, and take a look at the trailer below!



