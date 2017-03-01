 

Sneaking Suspicions Confirmed: In New Beauty and the Beast, LeFou Is Gay!

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 1, 2017 - 11:55AM
Sneaking Suspicions Confirmed: In New Beauty and the Beast, LeFou Is Gay!
Josh Gad as LeFou in 'Beauty and the Beast' (LeFou photo by Disney/Collage by Broadway.com)
There's a reason Gaston gets a whole song from LeFou.

Beauty and the Beast's LeFou has always been Gaston's henchman—and his hype man. After all, he's the one who has the townspeople dancing on tables, sloshing big mugs of beer and singing about Gaston's thick neck and cleft chin. In a recent interview with Attitude Magazine, Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon revealed that the character (played by Tony nominee Josh Gad in the live-action remake) is in fact gay and will have the first Disney "gay moment" when the film hits theaters on March 17.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” said Condon. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

OK, let's all watch a clip of "Gaston" with brand new eyes now!

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets