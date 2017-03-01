Sneaking Suspicions Confirmed: In New Beauty and the Beast, LeFou Is Gay!

Beauty and the Beast's LeFou has always been Gaston's henchman—and his hype man. After all, he's the one who has the townspeople dancing on tables, sloshing big mugs of beer and singing about Gaston's thick neck and cleft chin. In a recent interview with Attitude Magazine, Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon revealed that the character (played by Tony nominee Josh Gad in the live-action remake) is in fact gay and will have the first Disney "gay moment" when the film hits theaters on March 17.



“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” said Condon. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”



OK, let's all watch a clip of "Gaston" with brand new eyes now!



