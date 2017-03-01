Broadway Across America Report: March 2017 Tour Buzz

This month, we fill you in on the latest buzz about the touring productions of Disney's Aladdin, An American in Paris, Kinky Boots and Something Rotten!.
This month, we fill you in on the latest buzz about the touring productions of Disney's Aladdin, An American in Paris, Kinky Boots and Something Rotten!.
The Broadway.com Show: Stage Stars Shine at the Oscars, New Casting in Waitress & Hamilton, Jake Gyllenhaal in the Spotlight & More
Pop Poll! Six Degrees of Separation's Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey & More on Lies They've Heard About Themselves
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles' Waitress Debut, Okieriete Onaodowan to Replace Josh Groban, Darren Criss is a Serial Killer & More