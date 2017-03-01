 

A Bronx Tale - Broadway

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.

One of the Great Ones! A Bronx Tale Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances

March 1, 2017
One of the Great Ones! A Bronx Tale Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances
Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri & Alan Menken
Visit Broadway's Belmont Avenue at the Longacre Theatre!

The cast of A Bronx Tale celebrated 100 Broadway performances on March 1. That means 100 super dancey "Belmont Avenue" openers, 100 dice-rolling contests and 100 times the show's gents have rocked a whole bunch of hair gel. Co-director Robert De Niro, creator Chazz Palminteri and composer Alan Menken were the creative team heavy-hitters on hand for the party. Stars Nick Cordero, Richard H. Blake, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose and the rest of the cast gathered together to snap a big group shot—and enjoy a slice of cake, of course. Take a peek at the hot shots, and be sure to visit Broadway's boisterous Belmont Avenue at the Longacre Theatre!

