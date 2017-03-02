 

Significant Other - Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's new play.

The Big Day Is Here! Happy Opening to Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez & the Cast of Significant Other on Broadway

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 2, 2017 - 12:00AM
The Big Day Is Here! Happy Opening to Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez & the Cast of Significant Other on Broadway
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Because a Broadway opening is actually the biggest day of your life.

Pop the champagne! Significant Other opens on Broadway on March 2. The play stars Gideon Glick as Jordan, whose search for love grows seemingly more impossible as his three best friends suddenly take their turns walking down the aisle. The Trip Cullman-helmed play is running at the Booth Theatre.

To honor the touching comedy's Broadway bow, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson sketched Glick and his co-stars Lindsay Mendez, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Sas Goldberg and Barbara Barrie. Just as in the Joshua Harmon-penned play, Glick is surrounded by a gaggle of his bridal BFFs—and his grandma, of course.

Broadway.com wishes the cast of Significant Other the best night of their entire lives, all the cake they can eat and no sloppy guests.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

See Also:   Broadway Ink  |  Significant Other
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets