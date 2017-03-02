The Big Day Is Here! Happy Opening to Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez & the Cast of Significant Other on Broadway

Pop the champagne! Significant Other opens on Broadway on March 2. The play stars Gideon Glick as Jordan, whose search for love grows seemingly more impossible as his three best friends suddenly take their turns walking down the aisle. The Trip Cullman-helmed play is running at the Booth Theatre.



To honor the touching comedy's Broadway bow, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson sketched Glick and his co-stars Lindsay Mendez, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Sas Goldberg and Barbara Barrie. Just as in the Joshua Harmon-penned play, Glick is surrounded by a gaggle of his bridal BFFs—and his grandma, of course.



Broadway.com wishes the cast of Significant Other the best night of their entire lives, all the cake they can eat and no sloppy guests.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.