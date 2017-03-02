 

London's Dreamgirls, Starring Amber Riley, to Release Cast Recording

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 2, 2017 - 9:29AM
Amber Riley in London's 'Dreamgirls'
(Photo: Dan Brinkhoff)
The London 'Dreamgirls' cast recording drops on April 14.

London's lauded production of Dreamgirls, starring Amber Riley, is releasing a full cast recording. The Sony Music Classical album is due out on Amazon on April 14—and fans can pre-order it today.

The Casey Nicholaw-helmed production at the Savoy Theatre marks the musical's London debut. The double-album, produced by Dreamgirls composer Henry Krieger and mixed by Andy Bradfield,  was recorded live at the theater with a 14-piece orchestra. The original Broadway cast recording garnered two 1983 Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going."

Featured on London's Dreamgirls cast album will be stars Riley, Liisi LaFontaine, and Ibinabo Jack, as well as Joe Aaron Reid, Adam J. Bernard, Tyrone Huntley and Nicholas Bailey. 

Need something to hold you over until this cast album hits earbuds? Watch Amber Riley slay the iconic number "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" below.



Or, hear Riley and LaFontaine perform "Listen." There's no way, no, no, no, no way we won't have this cast album on repeat.

