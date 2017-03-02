On Your Feet!'s Doreen Montalvo on Waking Up to Roaring, Goddess Cards & More

Age: 53



Hometown: New York, New York



Current Role: Doreen Montalvo plays the mother of Gloria Estefan (Ana Villafañe) in On Your Feet!



Stage Cred: Original On Your Feet! cast member Montalvo congas from the ensemble to center stage in her new role. She last appeared on Broadway in In the Heights; she was also featured in the Tony-winning musical's off-Broadway run. Montalvo was also seen off-Broadway in Giant and on the national tour of Flashdance. On screen, she has appeared on Smash, The Good Wife, One Life to Live, Elementary and Law & Order.





