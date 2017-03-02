 

Six Degrees of Separation - Broadway

Six Degrees of Separation Stars Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey & More on Catfishing and Making Connections in the Revival

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 2, 2017 - 11:10AM
Six Degrees of Separation stars Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins on scamming each other (and themselves) in John Guare's iconic play.

