 

Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker to Play Aaron Burr in Chicago's Hamilton

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 2, 2017 - 11:25AM
Daniel Breaker
(Photo courtesy of Allied Live)
Breaker will begin performances on April 11.

Tony nominee Daniel Breaker is set to join the Chicago company of Hamilton in the role of Aaron Burr beginning on April 11. He will replace Emmy winner and Broadway alum Wayne Brady. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical began performances at Chicago's PrivateBank Theatre on September 27. Joshua Henry was the Chicago production's original Burr.

Breaker garnered a 2008 Tony nomination for his performance in Passing Strange. His other Broadway credits include The Performers, Shrek the Musical, Cymbeline, Well and, most recently, The Book of Mormon,

The current Chicago cast of Hamilton also features Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton, Ari Afsar as Eliza Hamilton, Karen Olivo as Angelica Schuyler, Alexander Gemignani as King George III, Chris De’Sean Lee as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, José Amor as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison and Samantha Marie Ware as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

