Stephanie Styles, Drew Gehling & More Announced for Broadway-Aimed Roman Holiday—The Cole Porter Musical

This casting is the stuff of classic Hollywood dreams! Newcomer Stephanie Styles and Waitress star Drew Gehling are set to play Princess Ann and Joe Bradley, respectively, in the previously announced pre-Broadway engagement of Roman Holiday. Based off of the iconic 1953 film starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, the new musical will premiere as part of SHN’s 2016-2017 season this summer. Directed by Marc Bruni, the new musical will play SHN Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco beginning on May 23, and run through June 18 ahead of a fall 2017 Broadway opening.



Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful) and TV and stage star Sara Chase (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will round out the principal casting.



Stephanie Styles appeared this past fall in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Kingdom Come. Prior to that, she headlined Disney’s first National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Disney’s Newsies.



Gehling created the role of Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway production of Waitress. His other Broadway credits include On A Clear Day You Can See Forever and Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway, he has appeared in A Minister’s Wife, Billy & Ray, I Believe, and Anne of Green Gables. On screen, he has been seen in Succession, Elementary, 30 Rock and Smash.



Roman Holiday—The Cole Porter Musical will feature Cole Porter classics such as "Night and Day,” “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” and “Easy to Love.” The book is by Kathy Speer, Terry Grossman and Paul Blake.



In the midst of a whirlwind tour of European capitals, a young princess yearns to experience life—to explore the world beyond diplomatic dinners and Royal balls. Enter an American reporter, who, almost overnight, goes from covering the royal family to covering up her great escape. And in the span of 24 unforgettable hours, they discover the magic of Rome, the promise of love, and a secret they will share forever.